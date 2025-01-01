Liam Neeson denies being anti-vaccine after narrating controversial documentary

Liam Neeson has denied having anti-vaccine views following his involvement in a controversial new documentary.

The Taken actor narrates Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, which questions the legitimacy of vaccines, includes discredited scientific claims and praises U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It is based on the 2021 book of the same name by Judy Mikovits, a disgraced former scientist, and author Kent Heckenlively, who has described himself as the "world's #1 anti-vaxxer".

Heckenlively, who executive produced the documentary, recently celebrated Neeson's involvement with the film, writing on X, "Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan in on our side!", referring to Neeson's voice role as the lion in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise.

However, representatives for the 73-year-old have now issued a statement insisting he is not anti-vaccine.

"We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines," they said on Thursday. "Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with Unicef underscores his long-held support for global immunisation and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film's editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers."

The Schindler's List star has previously expressed a pro-vaccine stance in his role as a UNICEF global ambassador, calling them "a remarkable human success story" in 2022, reports The Guardian.

In the documentary, Neeson's narration is critical of the Covid-19 lockdowns and references a report that claims the vaccines were "rushed to market" and "dangerous experiments".

"We cannot change the past, but we can demand transparency and accountability for the future," Neeson's script says, according to the publication. "We cannot bring back every loved one we lost, but we can honour their memory by seeking and upholding the truth."

This is followed by clips of politicians praising Kennedy, a well-known vaccine sceptic, and footage of him being sworn in as health secretary earlier this year.

"This is not the end of our story," the actor can be heard saying at the end. "This is the beginning of a new chapter."