Tate McRae rejects Britney Spears biopic casting idea

Tate McRae has shut down the idea that she could play Britney Spears in a biopic.

In November 2024, Jon M. Chu confirmed he had signed on to direct an adaptation of the pop star's 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

While it remains unclear if the casting process has even started yet, during a profile for Rolling Stone published on Thursday, Tate was asked whether she would be interested in auditioning.

"I need to take an acting lesson before I'd even consider ever doing anything," she replied.

And though Tate's dancing and performance style has often been compared to Britney's, the Canadian artist insisted she doesn't particularly resemble the Princess of Pop.

"And also, I feel like I look nothing like her or sound nothing like her, so I don't know if I'd be a great fit," the 22-year-old added.

Earlier this year, Tate admitted she had mixed feelings about being compared to a young Britney.

"It's such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears," she told The Independent. "It's like comparing someone to Michael Jackson. That's the blueprint!"

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone article, Tate also opened up about her third studio album, So Close to What.

Among all the tracks, the singer-songwriter noted that she always looked forward to performing the song Purple Lace Bra when she was on her Miss Possessive Tour, which wrapped up last month.

"I see the girls in the front row screaming that," she smiled. "It gives me full-body chills because I'm just like, 'Oh, we're all experiencing this. This is not just me. It's everybody who feels this frustrating feeling that it's gone on for so f**king long.'"