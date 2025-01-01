Beanie Feldstein reflects on 'unrelenting' grief over Jordan Feldstein's death

Beanie Feldstein has paid an emotional tribute to her late brother Jordan Feldstein.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Booksmart actress shared three photos of her eldest sibling holding her when she was a little girl.

In the accompanying caption, Beanie remembered Jordan on what would have been his 48th birthday.

The talent manager, who was also the brother of actor Jonah Hill, died suddenly at the age of 40 in December 2017.

"Happy birthday, jord," she wrote, adding a lion emoji. "The only sixteen year old boy who was elated to have a baby sister (sic). In every memory and every photo, I am hanging off of him, always thrilled to be in his arms and close to him. And that never, ever changed."

Beanie went on to reflect on what she has learned about the grieving process.

"Grief is unrelenting and every year that passes comes with its own challenges, surprises and unique new pains. This one is no different. if you're in the club - I love you and you are not alone," the 32-year-old added.

Officials from the coroner's office listed Jordan's cause of death as a result of a blood clot that originated in his leg.

In 2021, Adam Levine announced that Maroon 5's seventh studio album would be named Jordi in honour of the group's late manager.

"I really didn't want to have to talk about this all the time, but I also really would have probably really regretted not naming the record after someone who was probably, if not one of the most important, the most important figures in our band's trajectory, life, career, everything," the frontman told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 at the time. "And I miss him every single day of my life, and I'll never fill that hole, ever."