Author Joanna Trollope dies aged 82

Author Joanna Trollope has died aged 82.

The best-selling British writer, who had more than 30 novels published since her career began five decades ago, passed away on Thursday.

As they announced the news, Trollope's daughters Louise and Antonia described their mother as "beloved and inspirational" and confirmed she had died "peacefully at her Oxfordshire home".

Trollope's most successful novels include The Rector's Wife, Marrying The Mistress, Second Honeymoon and Daughters in Law. The author was one of the most famous writers in the UK and affectionately known as the queen of the 'Aga saga', as her books often focused on romantic entanglements set in middle England.

In a statement released on Friday, Trollope's literary agent James Gill said: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists.

"Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and - of course - her readers."

Trollope penned more than 20 contemporary books including a modern take on Sense & Sensibility, which was the lead title in HarperCollins' Austen Project. She also wrote 10 historical novels, published under the pseudonym Caroline Harvey.

Several of her works were adapted for screen, including The Choir, A Village Affair and The Rector's Wife.

In 1996, Trollope received an OBE for her services to literature and was later elevated to a CBE.

The writer was born in Gloucestershire and studied English at Oxford University. She worked in the Foreign Office, and also as a teacher, before she pursued a career as a full-time author.