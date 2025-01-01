Actor and comedian Stanley Baxter dies

Scottish actor and comedian Stanley Baxter has died at the age of 99.

The Stanley Baxter Show star died on Thursday at Denville Hall, a London care home for people in the entertainment business, where he had been a resident since 2023, according to his friend and biographer Brian Beacom.

Baxter was one of the biggest stars on British television for several decades and was best known for helming TV sketch series such as The Stanley Baxter Show, The Stanley Baxter Picture Show and The Stanley Baxter Series between the 1960s and 1980s.

Born in Glasgow in 1926, Baxter began his career as a child actor on the Scottish edition of the BBC's Children's Hour. After the war, during which he worked in the Combined Services Entertainment unit, Baxter found success in radio and on stage and decided to move to London in 1959.

Baxter, who was best known for his impressions of famous people, particularly Queen Elizabeth II, won two BAFTAs for Light Entertainment for his television work. He later received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Comedy Awards in 1997 and a BAFTA Scotland Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television in 2020.

In addition to his sketch shows, Baxter also appeared in many TV specials, the children's show Mr Majeika, and films including 1955's Geordie, 1961's Very Important Person, 1962's Crooks Anonymous, and 1963's Father Came Too.

The star retired from television in 1990, but continued to appear as a pantomime dame in Scotland, tape occasional TV specials and record radio sitcoms and plays.

Baxter was married to actress Moira Robertson for 46 years until her death in 1997. However, he revealed in 2020 that he had always been gay, following the release of his authorised biography.