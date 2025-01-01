Josh Hutcherson: 'I don't want to be an internet boyfriend'

Josh Hutcherson has addressed being labelled an "internet boyfriend", saying he doesn't "identify" with the viral title.

The Hunger Games star has insisted that the Gen Z term, used to describe a popular or famous man who becomes the collective online crush of a large digital fanbase, doesn't resonate with him.

"I don't identify with that," Josh told Bustle. "I started acting when I was nine years old because I love movies and I fell in love with being on set and making them."

He added, "I don't want to be an internet boyfriend, I don't want to be doing press all day talking about myself."

The I Love LA actor went on to stress the importance of understanding the line between performance and self.

"What's the line between 'I'm playing a character' or 'I'm just being me'?" he questioned. "It's a dangerous game, because if you don't know when you're being performative and when you're being yourself, you're going to have a psychotic breakdown."

Josh, who began his career as a child actor, said he has become increasingly comfortable navigating that tension as he's grown older.

"Where I'm at in my life and career right now is that I've lived in the spotlight for so long that I found this comfy mix of being myself within the performativeness," he told the publication. "I think it's because of what I wanted when I got into this job: It's not for attention, it's not proving something, it's not fame, it's not money."

The 33-year-old added, "I've gotten all those things over the years - but it was because that intention was pure, I think."