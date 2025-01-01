Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer split

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have split after seven years of marriage.

Speculation about the couple's relationship status has swirled in recent months, with the Trainwreck actress fuelling divorce rumours at the start of December when she was photographed without her wedding ring.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Amy posted a snap of herself and chef Chris sitting in a Subway carriage and smiling at the camera.

In the accompanying caption, the comedian announced the update in her usual humorous fashion.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she began. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

Amy went on to insist her decision to go on a health journey and shed 50 pounds (22 kilograms) was not the cause of the breakup.

"Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket (sic) and not because he's a hot (James Beard Award)-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," the 44-year-old added.

Amy and Chris, 45, tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their son Gene the following year.

Earlier this month, the Life & Beth actress shared a cryptic message via Instagram in which she hinted at turmoil in her personal life.

"Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she wrote in a reel, referring to the chef's autism diagnosis. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."