Hailee Steinfeld expecting first baby

Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant.

In a Substack newsletter published on Friday, the Hawkeye actress announced that she and her husband, NFL player Josh Allen, are expecting their first child.

After rounding up her top 29 moments from the past year to mark her 29th birthday, Hailee posted a video showing her displaying her growing baby bump.

In the footage, Hailee and Josh are seen posing together in the snow and holding hands in front of a small snowman they had built.

At one point, the sportsman sweetly kisses the True Grit star's stomach, while in another cute moment, Hailee shows off her sweatshirt, which is branded with the word "mother".

A short time after the newsletter was posted online, the pair re-shared the video in a joint Instagram post.

They didn't divulge any further details, such as Hailee's due date.

But the couple was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends.

"Oh my god haileeeeeeeee," wrote Sophie Turner, while Millie Bobby Brown exclaimed: "OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!"

And Gigi Hadid declared, "Omg yaaaaaayyyy."

Hailee and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh began dating in May 2023 and tied the knot last May.