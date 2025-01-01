Josh O'Connor overwhelmed with nerves at filming with Josh Brolin

Josh O'Connor was "overwhelmed" with nerves when he shared a scene with Josh Brolin.

The Crown star plays Rev. Jud Duplenticy in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and while the whodunnit features a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis, the 35-year-old actor was particularly intimidated by filming withthe Sicario actor and had to ask director Rian Johnson to reshoot their first scene.

In the scene, Jud arrives at his new parish and meets the powerful Monseigneur Jefferson Wicks and offers to hear his confession. Wicks then offers up a lengthy, explicit monologue of his week's misdeeds in order to make the newcomer feel uncomfortable.

O'Connor told Entertainment Weekly: "It's a really important scene, and it's also an incredibly brilliantly-written scene and very funny. And I was dreading it, is the truth, because it was the first scene Josh and I did together."

Brolin had been the last cast member to join the shoot.

O'Connor noted: "I can't remember if he was shooting Dune or something else before this.

"He is one of my favourite actors in the world, so I was so nervous that day."

Although Brolin took him "under his wing" and was an "incredible collaborator", O'Connor was still filled with nerves ahead of their first scene.

He said: "The truth is, it didn't go brilliantly.

"Josh's coverage was incredible. I did a few takes, and I just wasn't getting it. I didn't feel comfortable.

"We ran out of time, and I actually had to call Rian that night and say, 'Look, Rian, I know we haven't got the time, but if there's any way we can go back and shoot my coverage again, because what Josh did was so special and I was too overwhelmed, I couldn't match it.'"

The actor was "so grateful" that Johnson always puts his cast first and allowed them to work on the scene again.

He said: "We had another shot at it, and it's a brilliant scene. Brilliant

"But if you'd seen the earlier coverage, you wouldn't be saying it was amazing."

Johnson previously admitted the movie is inspired by his own experiences of religion,having grown up in an evangelical household.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I slowly realised I was writing this through the lens of me, now.

"I had to step back into me, 30 years ago, and back into the things that inspired and drove me as a Christian."

Johnson noted how the congregation all represent himself in different ways.

He said: "Every single one of them is a different slice of my own personal experience with faith."