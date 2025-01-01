Elle Fanning reflects on 'wild' process of shooting Sentimental Value and Predators: Badlands back-to-back

Elle Fanning has reflected on the "wild" process of filming Predator: Badlands in between rehearsals and production for Sentimental Value

The Great actress had Zoom meetings with directors Dan Trachtenberg and Joachim Trier about their respective projects and decided she wanted to be in them both, even though they were filming at the same time.

"I talked to (Trachtenberg) on Zoom... and we agreed to do it, and he told me it was filming pretty soon in New Zealand," she recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Just when I was getting ready to go off there, my agents called me and they said, 'Joachim Trier has a film that he's thinking about you for.' I was like, 'Oh gosh, I really want to do this too.'"

Fanning and her team came up with a way for her to be involved in both productions, but it meant her schedule was very tight and she had no time off between finishing Predator: Badlands and starting Sentimental Value.

"The final conclusion was I went to Oslo (in Norway) very soon after the call with Joachim, and we had a rehearsal week with everyone," she shared. "I might've come home for a sec, but then I went to New Zealand for four months to film. Then I had to fly from New Zealand the day I wrapped. I woke up that morning early, and got on a flight to France - then drove to Deauville (American Film Festival)... We shot that and then just we were off to Oslo."

In Trier's Norwegian film, Fanning plays a famous American actress named Rachel Kemp, who meets European director Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgard) at a film festival and is cast in his next movie, a personal drama shooting in Norway.

Of the sudden jump between playing two robots in the sci-fi to an actress in the drama, the 27-year-old told the publication, "It was wild. But honestly, I feel like it informs Rachel, coming off of a big action film. She's a mega star in the sense of, she's probably done a lot of YA films, been in a lot of franchises, and so oddly enough, it all worked together to help."

Sentimental Value was recently nominated for eight Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Supporting Actress for Fanning.