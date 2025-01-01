Gayle King, Sophia Bush and Olivia Munn support Amy Schumer after divorce announcement

Celebrities including Gayle King, Sophia Bush and Olivia Munn are supporting Amy Schumer in the wake of her divorce.

Amy announced her divorce from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, on Saturday.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair sitting on a subway carriage. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

Now stars are lending their support to Amy, 44.

"Amy been there never easy," Gayle King commented on Amy's post. "Only YOU could make THIS announcement w/humor & love....Wishing you BOTH the very best."

Sophia Bush, who has been friends with Amy for years, commented, "It's so damn hard without having it be hard for the world to see," she wrote. "So when the world sees I'll just say be extra gentle with yourself."

Comedian Andy Cohen jokingly wrote "Best Announcement," while Leslie Mann and Olivia Munn both added red hearts under the post.

Amy and Chris, who is a chef, married in 2018 and share son, Gene, six.

Amy sparked speculation that the pair had split when she appeared without her wedding ring in early December. The Life & Beth star has recently lost 50 pounds (22 kilograms) but made clear her weight loss was nothing to do with the decision to separate.

"Not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket (sic) and not because he's a hot (James Beard Award)-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she wrote in her caption.