Jack Nicholson 'may make more movies' according to filmmaker James L. Brooks.

The 88-year-old star hasn't appeared in a film since the 2010 comedy, How Do You Know, which was directed and produced by Brooks, also 88.

The pair has also worked together on hit movies Terms of Endearment and As Good as It Gets.

Now Brooks has revealed that Nicholson hasn't "stopped" acting, and may still return to the screen.

"Oh, I don't think he stopped," he told People magazine. "I mean, he's gotten scripts, he's reading them, and I'm sure we'll be seeing them."

Two years ago, he revealed that Nicholson will "get itchy and scratch" his interest in acting once he finds a script that resonates with him.

Brooks has regularly spoken about how he believes Nicholson is "the greatest actor of the generation."

The colleagues-turned-friends first met when Debra Winger showed Nicholson the script for Terms of Endearment in 1983 and convinced him to costar in the movie alongside her and Shirley MacLaine.

"I didn't have a second choice," Brooks remembered. "I didn't because the guy has to have license from an audience when he walks on, and he was the only (one). I was a fledgling (director), and I had to get the greatest guy going or not make the movie."

He added, "He's great to work with. I once asked him - I just think it was one of the best things to say to other actors. I asked him, 'What do you do if you're in a scene and the other actor isn't particularly talented?'" And he said, 'No, no. Whatever the other actor does is perfect.' And that is not only a gorgeous answer, it's severely true."