King Charles III 'deeply touched' by response to his cancer address

King Charles is "deeply touched" by the response to his news that he is able to reduce his cancer treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace told how the King is "delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction" to his speech, including "the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public."

The King, 77, released a pre-recorded message on Friday, revealing how his cancer diagnosis had been "overwhelming" and speaking of the recent "milestone" that means his treatments will be reduced in the new year.

"Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to "doctors' orders", my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he said during the broadcast.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.

The missive was part of the Stand Up to Cancer campaign, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The palace added that the King "will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated."

"He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programs," the statement continued. "It has long been the King's view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so. His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them."