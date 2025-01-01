Adrian Grenier slams 'woke college kids'

Adrian Grenier has slammed "woke college kids" over organic farming.

The Entourage alum and ranch owner launched a scathing attack on critics of farmers, telling The Dan Buettner Podcast he was tired of "woke college kids" demanding organic farming practices.

While his own farm, Kintsugi Ranch in Texas, is run sustainably to grow organic produce, Adrian, 49, explained he understood why the average farmer wasn't able to make the same choices.

"I get the luxury of trying to reinvent and figure out regenerative, healthy, organic ways of doing things, but it's hard," he explained. "If my crop dies, I'll still get to eat. Farmers, their margins are razor-thin, and if they lose a crop, their family doesn't eat."

The actor said the economic realities of life on the land meant it was not yet feasible for most farmers to adopt organic methods, and he was frustrated by do-gooders who wished for change but didn't take practical steps to achieve it.

"Frankly, these woke liberal college kids who come in with all these big ideas trying to tell farmers that they got to do one thing because it's bad for the environment," the actor said.

"Well, you know, put your money where your mouth is and go out and try and solve for farming practices instead of telling the farmers who are in the trenches trying to make food that you don't even want to pay whatever for organic, 'cause it's too expensive."