Vin Diesel teases Ronaldo Fast X cameo

Vin Diesel wrote a part for Cristiano Ronaldo in Fast X: Part 2.

The 58-year-old actor shared a picture of himself with the soccer star on his Instagram account and teased a possible role for Ronaldo in the long-running Fast and Furious franchise.

He wrote: “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…”

The 11th and final movie in the franchise is set to be released in April 2027.

Along with Diesel as Dom Torretto, actors including Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to reprise their roles.

Diesel has also confirmed that the character of Brian O’Connor, originally played by late actor Paul Walker, will return in the film.

At Fuel Fest in June, he said: “Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. … The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fan base.”

Vin explained he wanted a return to Los Angeles and “a return to the car culture, to the street racing”.

He went on: “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.”

Paul died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident, before he completed filming Fast and Furious 7.

However, using CGI, VFX artists and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, his character was able to appear in the final scene.

VFX supervisor Joe Letteri explained to THR: “There really wasn’t room to let anything slip. It was too important to complete the story in respect to Paul’s memory - to make sure that when you watched it, you didn’t think about any of the work that we did. If you were a fan, you were watching Paul’s performance and saying goodbye.”