Mia Goth was 'so nervous' meeting Christopher Nolan she 'wanted to throw up'

Mia Goth was "so nervous" about meeting Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey she felt like she might be sick.

The Frankenstein actress admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she was so nervous to audition for the Oscar-winning filmmaker that she felt like she would be sick on the drive to Universal Studios.

"I found out that Chris wanted to meet me. I remember driving over to Universal and being so nervous that I wanted to throw up," she recalled. "I tried to tell myself what a privilege it is to even feel this, you know, you're so nervous, you want to be sick. And then I went in there and did the audition and then I got the job."

The Pearl star revealed that the project was so top-secret that she was given a "dummy" script to audition with and wasn't allowed to read the real script and discover her character until she'd accepted the offer.

"Then I found that I had to accept the job before I could even read the script and find out what the role was. So that was a new process," she shared. "So I said, 'Yeah, I'm in.' And then they gave me the script."

The action fantasy film, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey, follows the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, Odysseus (Matt Damon), on his long and perilous journey home to his wife Penelope following the Trojan War.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as their son Telemachus, as well as Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

Goth, who plays their maid Melantho, admitted that working on Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - her first big-budget production - gave her the confidence she needed to step on Nolan's "completely overwhelming" and "totally surreal" set.

"I don't think I could have done Nolan without having that experience with Guillermo first," she added.

The Odyssey will be released in July 2026.