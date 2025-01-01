John Cena loses final WWE match

John Cena has lost his final WWE match.

The wrestler, 48, has officially retired. He lost his final match on 13 December to rising WWE star, Gunther.

At the end of the match, he remained in the ring as the crowd cheered, before bowing and saluting before he left.

Cena is the most decorated pro wrestler in WWE history, and has won the WWE world championships 17 times.

He has also become prolific in both the movie and TV industry, starring in films such as Fast X, Argyle, and The Suicide Squad.

He recently spoke about how WWE made his life and career.

"I wouldn't be who I am - professionally or personally - without the WWE," he said in 2024. "I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience."

He revealed he hoped to remain in the "WWE bubble" after officially retiring, whether that's as an unofficial mentor to young wrestlers or possibly taking a role as an official coach.

"I do have almost two and a half decades of wisdom built up where I think I can offer a mentor perspective for sure," he said. "So, if I am not integrated with the WWE family moving forward and in perpetuity, then I think it's a waste for everyone involved."