Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday celebrations were 'perfect', according to his wife, Arlene Silver.

The actor turned 100 on 13 December.

Arlene, 54, has told what happened during the celebrations.

She led a flash mob dancing to a medley of her husband's songs at a party at their Malibu home, which was attended by friends and family.

"It went so perfect - just everything," Arlene told People magazine. "And he was so happy. His face, I love to make him have that face."

She added, "This felt so perfect," saying that she felt "relieved, grateful and so happy" with how the day unfolded.

She had previously spoken about how her husband didn't want a big occasion to mark his milestone birthday.

"He doesn't want to do anything," she said. "He wants to be in his room watching Jeopardy! reruns with me."

In order to mark his centenary, Van Dyke has released a book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which charts the things he has experienced over his life. There is also a screening of movie, Dick Van Dyke: A 100th Celebration being shown in his local area.

Ahead of his birthday, the Mary Poppins star revealed what had surprised him most about turning 100.

"The fact that I made it," he joked. "I feel really good for 100," he added. "Sometimes I have more energy than others - but I never wake up in a bad mood."