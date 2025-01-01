Two found dead at Rob Reiner's LA home

Two people have been found dead at Rob Reiner's LA home.

The bodies of man and a woman were found at the When Harry Met Sally director's house on 14 December.

The man was approximately 78 years old, and the woman was believed to be 68 years old, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed to People Magazine, but their identities had not yet been shared publicly.

TMZ confirmed that the home belongs to Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68 and neighbors also confirmed homeownership to NBC Los Angeles.

Reiner is a highly successful director from a celebrated Hollywood family. His father was comedian and director Carl Reiner, who died in 2020. Some of the younger Reiner's movies include Stand By Me (1986), When Harry Met Sally (1989) and Misery (1990).

Michele previously worked as a photographer and was hired to photograph Donald Trump for the cover of his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal.

Reiner and Singer were first introduced while he was directing When Harry Met Sally shortly afterwards, in 1989, and later welcomed three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy.

He is also the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife, the late actress and director Penny Marshall.