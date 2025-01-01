Elijah Wood and Joe Russo lead tributes to Rob Reiner: 'We lost one of the few good men'

Elijah Wood and Joe Russo have led Hollywood celebrities in paying tribute to Rob Reiner.

On Sunday, a representative for the Reiner family announced that the legendary actor-director and his wife, photographer Michele Singer, had been found dead at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they commented. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

No further details were given. Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating.

Following the sad news, Elijah took to X to honour Reiner, with whom he worked on the 1994 adventure film, North.

"Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michele. So much love to their kids and family," he wrote.

In addition, Avengers: Infinity War filmmaker Joe expressed his sadness over Reiner's loss.

"I can't handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men. RIP, Rob Reiner," he posted, referencing the title of Reiner's acclaimed 1992 legal drama, A Few Good Men.

Elsewhere, director Paul Feig described Reiner as a "true visionary titan", and actor Josh Gad called him "one of the greatest directors of our time" and "a beautiful person".

In a heartfelt message, the family of Norman Lear offered their condolences to the Reiner family too.

Lear, who died at the age of 101 in 2023, frequently collaborated with Reiner, beginning with '70s sitcom, All in the Family.

"Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world," they declared. "Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, 'The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.'"

And John Cusack, who starred in 1985's The Sure Thing, simply stated: "Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner - a great man."

Reiner and Singer wed in 1989 and shared three children, sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The New York native was also married to Penny Marshall from 1971 until 1981.

Reiner adopted the actress/director's daughter, Tracy Reiner, during the relationship.