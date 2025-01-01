Jeremy Allen White reveals desire to make a classic rom-com

Jeremy Allen White would love to do a proper rom-com like When Harry Met Sally.

The 34-year-old actor is yet to venture into the genre, but if he does land a romantic comedy, he wouldn't want it to be a "flash in the pan".

Speaking to Kate Hudson for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, he responded when asked if he would consider doing a rom-com: “I’d love to. I’ve never done one before but they seem so fun."

Kate - who has starred in several rom-coms including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars - warned him that they are “harder than you think".

She added: "The rules are different.”

Jeremy admitted he would only want to be in a gold standard rom-com: “I worry about finding the right character, because I’d want it to be a classic rom-com. Not a flash in the pan, but When Harry Met Sally."

Fool's Gold star Kate replied: “It’s one of the hardest genres to get right. But it’s a game-changer for your life. You can’t imagine how many people you help feel good."

Meanwhile, Jeremy's recent blockbuster left him feeling. "fragile".

The Bear star plays The Boss in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere - which follows rock legend Bruce Springsteen amid personal and professional struggles during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska - and recently admitted he felt as if he needed some space to process the film's heavy story during the production.

Jeremy told Entertainment Weekly: "(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember, in preparation, I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold tour.

"We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was like, such a... I don't know, I felt very fragile at times."