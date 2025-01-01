Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest 'sad and shocked' over Rob Reiner's death

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest are "sad and shocked" over the death of their friend and collaborator Rob Reiner.

The When Harry Met Sally filmmaker, 78, and his photographer wife Michele Singer, 68, were found dead from apparent stab wounds at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Sunday.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, particularly with Reiner's close friends and colleagues.

In a statement written on behalf of the couple, Halloween actress Curtis asked the public to give them time to grieve her husband's frequent collaborator.

"Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them," the statement reads.

"There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve."

Guest famously starred in Reiner's 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap, and they recently worked together again on this year's sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and the upcoming third instalment.

Guest also starred in Reiner's films The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men, and he reportedly married Curtis in the director's home in 1984.

Meanwhile, Kathy Bates, who worked with Reiner on the 1990 horror Misery, told The Hollywood Reporter that she was "horrified" and "absolutely devastated" by his death.

"I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life," she said, adding about his wife, "Michele was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family."

Meanwhile, Cary Elwes, the star of The Princess Bride, posted a black-and-white photo of his and Reiner's chairs on the set of the 1987 fantasy film on Instagram. He captioned the post, "No words..."

In addition, one of Reiner's neighbours told ABC7 Los Angeles that Larry David and Billy Crystal visited the couple's home separately after their tragic deaths, and the When Harry Met Sally star "looked like he was about to cry".

At a press conference, representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department said the deaths are being investigated as homicides, and a suspect had not yet been identified.