One Battle After Another and Hamnet lead 2026 London Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations

One Battle After Another and Hamnet will be the top contenders at the 2026 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed action thriller has been nominated for nine awards, including Film of the Year, Director and Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for leading man Leonardo DiCaprio, Breakthrough Performer of the Year for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor.

One Battle After Another is closely followed by Chloe Zhao's Shakespearean tragedy Hamnet with eight nods, Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners with seven, and Josh Safdie's drama Marty Supreme with six.

All of those titles are nominated for Film of the Year along with The Mastermind, Sentimental Value, Sirat, Train Dreams, Weapons and Sorry, Baby.

Hamnet is also up for British/Irish Film of the Year alongside The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bugonia, I Swear and Pillion.

Oscars frontrunner Jessie Buckley is nominated for the Actress of the Year prize for Hamnet, and will compete against Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).

Meanwhile, the Actor of the Year shortlist features Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) and Josh O'Connor (The Mastermind).

Film critic Mark Kermode will host the awards ceremony at The May Fair Hotel in London on 1 February 2026.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Film of the Year

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Mastermind

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirat

Sorry, Baby

Train Dreams

Weapons

Foreign Language Film of the Year

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

Documentary of the Year

Cover-Up

One to One: John & Yoko

Orwell: 2+2=5

The Perfect Neighbor

Riefenstahl

Animated Feature of the Year

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

British/Irish Film of the Year

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

I Swear

Pillion

Director of the Year

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

&Ocute;liver Laxe - Sirat

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Screenwriter of the Year

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein - Marty Supreme

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Actor of the Year

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Josh O'Connor - The Mastermind

Actress of the Year

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Supporting Actor of the Year

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Alexander Skarsgard - Pillion

Supporting Actress of the Year

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Breakthrough Performer of the Year

Robert Aramayo - I Swear/Palestine 36

Miles Caton - Sinners

Frank Dillane - Urchin/Harvest

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

British/Irish Performer of the Year

Naomi Ackie - Sorry, Baby/Mickey 17/The Thursday Murder Club

Robert Aramayo - I Swear/Palestine 36

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

David Jonsson - Wasteman/The Long Walk

Josh O'Connor - The Mastermind/The History of Sound/Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year

Scott Ellis Watson - I Swear

Ebada Hassan - Brides

Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet

Noah Jupe - Hamnet/The Carpenter's Son

Alfie Williams - 28 Years Later