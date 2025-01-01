One Battle After Another and Hamnet lead 2026 London Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations

- NEWS
One Battle After Another and Hamnet will be the top contenders at the 2026 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed action thriller has been nominated for nine awards, including Film of the Year, Director and Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for leading man Leonardo DiCaprio, Breakthrough Performer of the Year for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor.
One Battle After Another is closely followed by Chloe Zhao's Shakespearean tragedy Hamnet with eight nods, Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners with seven, and Josh Safdie's drama Marty Supreme with six.
All of those titles are nominated for Film of the Year along with The Mastermind, Sentimental Value, Sirat, Train Dreams, Weapons and Sorry, Baby.
Hamnet is also up for British/Irish Film of the Year alongside The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bugonia, I Swear and Pillion.
Oscars frontrunner Jessie Buckley is nominated for the Actress of the Year prize for Hamnet, and will compete against Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).
Meanwhile, the Actor of the Year shortlist features Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) and Josh O'Connor (The Mastermind).
Film critic Mark Kermode will host the awards ceremony at The May Fair Hotel in London on 1 February 2026.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Film of the Year
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Mastermind
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Sirat
Sorry, Baby
Train Dreams
Weapons
Foreign Language Film of the Year
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
Documentary of the Year
Cover-Up
One to One: John & Yoko
Orwell: 2+2=5
The Perfect Neighbor
Riefenstahl
Animated Feature of the Year
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
British/Irish Film of the Year
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
I Swear
Pillion
Director of the Year
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
&Ocute;liver Laxe - Sirat
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Screenwriter of the Year
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein - Marty Supreme
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Actor of the Year
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Josh O'Connor - The Mastermind
Actress of the Year
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Supporting Actor of the Year
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Alexander Skarsgard - Pillion
Supporting Actress of the Year
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Breakthrough Performer of the Year
Robert Aramayo - I Swear/Palestine 36
Miles Caton - Sinners
Frank Dillane - Urchin/Harvest
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
British/Irish Performer of the Year
Naomi Ackie - Sorry, Baby/Mickey 17/The Thursday Murder Club
Robert Aramayo - I Swear/Palestine 36
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
David Jonsson - Wasteman/The Long Walk
Josh O'Connor - The Mastermind/The History of Sound/Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Young British/Irish Performer of the Year
Scott Ellis Watson - I Swear
Ebada Hassan - Brides
Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet
Noah Jupe - Hamnet/The Carpenter's Son
Alfie Williams - 28 Years Later