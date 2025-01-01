President Trump launches social media attack on Rob Reiner

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Rob Reiner's death on his "incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome".

The Hollywood director was found dead alongside his wife Michele Singer Reiner at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, with police launching a homicide investigation. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the movie industry as stars continue to pay tribute to the iconic filmmaker.

On Monday, Trump took to social media to launch an astonishing attack on Reiner, who was a vocal opponent of the president's politics.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

The president continued, "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Meanwhile, Reiner's daughter Tracy Reiner - who he adopted during his marriage to his late ex-wife Penny Marshall - has also reflected on the tragic news.

As she discussed the painful loss, the 61-year-old actress revealed she had seen her father the day before he passed.

She told NBC News, "I came from the greatest family ever. I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

Jerry O'Connell, who appeared in Reiner's 1986 coming-of-age classic Stand by Me, has also paid tribute to the 78-year-old director.

He told People, "We're all shocked. I just feel like a parent has passed."

The 51-year-old actor added, "Everything I have in my life is because of Rob Reiner. Everything I have, my children, my wife, my, just everything."