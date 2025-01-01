Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested in connection to his parents' deaths

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's son Nick Reiner has been arrested in connection with their tragic deaths.

The When Harry Met Sally filmmaker, 78, and his photographer wife Michele, 68, were found dead after an apparent double homicide at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Sunday.

It has now been revealed that their 32-year-old son Nick has been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records show that Nick was arrested at 21:15 local time on Sunday, and booked into custody at 05:04 on Monday. He has been charged with a felony-level crime and is in custody on $4 million (£3 million) bail.

Multiple sources told People earlier on Monday that Nick was being questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, however, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a press conference that they did not have any suspects at that time.

Reiner and Singer wed in 1989 and also share son Jake and daughter Romy.

Their family confirmed their deaths in a statement, writing, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

The Princess Bride filmmaker was also married to director Penny Marshall from 1971 until 1981, and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, during the relationship.

The Hollywood icon also helmed 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, 1985's The Sure Thing, 1986's Stand by Me, 1990's Misery, and 1992's A Few Good Men. He recently released his final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in September.