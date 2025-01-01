George Clooney: 'I won't be kissing my co-stars anymore'

George Clooney has revealed he's given up filming love scenes.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, the 64-year-old actor explained that he made decision following a conversation with his wife Amal Clooney. It appears the pact was inspired by one of his favourite Hollywood icons.

Clooney revealed: "I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did - 'OK, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore.'"

He added, "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number.'"

Clooney carved out a successful career in Hollywood after appearing in a series of hit romantic films including 1996's One Fine Day alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and 1998's Out of Sight which co-starred Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this year, the star hinted he felt too old to be considered a romantic male lead among the crop of new Hollywood heartthrobs.

Clooney told 60 Minutes back in March: "Look, I'm 63 years old. I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That's not my job. I'm not doing romantic films anymore."

The star married international human rights lawyer Amal in 2014, with the couple welcoming twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.