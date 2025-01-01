Katherine Ryan undergoes 'serious' cosmetic surgery 8 weeks after giving birth

Katherine Ryan has revealed she has undergone "serious" cosmetic surgery.

The comedienne, 42, told how she underwent the procedure just eight weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, daughter Holland.

"It was a lot. I will say this - it was better than I thought it would be," she said on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

"'I went to York. There's an incredible surgeon there... a genius. This is controversial, but he is my ethnicity. I have really delicate features - I have a long face, I have a really narrow jawline."

She continued, "I was not ever meant to have the Kylie Jenner heart-shaped jawline and these big Persian eyes. That was never going to work for me. This guy in York is like of a British, Irish background, his beautiful wife is Irish, and I want to look like her. So I was like, I think this guy gets me... I think he gets what I'm going for."

She told how she took her newborn daughter along with her for the surgery.

"I elected to take the baby with me because she just turned eight weeks that day. I'm still breastfeeding her, obviously, and I will be for a long time," she said. "You can't breastfeed immediately after surgery, but I could obviously spend the night with her before and breastfeed her then, pump milk for the maternity nurse that I had, and then breastfeed her shortly thereafter and go home with her.'

She continued: 'I was thinking to myself after I got the surgery - which, wait till you see it, is pretty serious surgery - I was like, Katherine Ryan, what is your damage? Like, what exactly the f*** is wrong with you? Why have you brought a baby to surgery?"

She continued, "But then I thought, up and down this country, worldwide every day, we are giving women C-sections and then saying, sweet, go off and keep these twins alive. Women are expected to do so much - physically, emotionally, mentally. A C-section is a way more serious procedure than what I got."

Katherine has four children. She shares Fred, four, Fenna, three, with partner Bobby Koostra, and is also mum to Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.