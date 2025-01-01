Ray J claims Kardashian clan runs 'criminal enterprise'

Ray Jay has claimed the Kardashian claim runs a "criminal enterprise".

Kim Kardashian's ex doubled down on his racketeering allegations against her family, claiming in a new court filing that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, were operating a "criminal enterprise" disguised as a family business.

"To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that," 44-year-old Ray J, whose full name is William Ray Norwood Jr, wrote in a declaration supplied to a Los Angeles court last Friday.

"Every time someone does something the Kardashians don't like, they use their money and power to silence them. The Kardashian enterprise has made billions of dollars off their racketeering activities."

The singer-songwriter made the filing as part of an ongoing legal battle between himself, Kardashian, 45, and Jenner, 70, after the mother and daughter sued him for defamation over similar comments he made to fans during a livestream.

The filing also included the argument that Norwood's comments should not be taken seriously as he was a well-known "troll".

"Norwood is also widely known as a successful 'troll' - a person who engages in provocation, insults people and talks a lot of 'smack' online," his lawyer, Howard King, argued. "'Trolling' is not slander; rather, it is a skill that streamers (like Norwood) wield to generate public discourse and create chaos."