Zooey Deschanel 'absolutely devastated' over Rob Reiner's death

Zooey Deschanel has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, Rob Reiner.

On Sunday, the acclaimed actor-director and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles.

Detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department are treating the deaths as a double homicide and have arrested the couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner.

Following the tragic news, Deschanel took to Instagram on Monday to remember Reiner, who played her father, Bob Day, on 10 episodes of the sitcom New Girl from 2012 until 2018.

Alongside a series of stills from the show, the actress shared that her "heart is broken".

"Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits. A truly good human being," she began. "An incredible artist and such a playful and fun collaborator. I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am."

Deschanel went on to note that Reiner, 78, and photographer Singer, 68, were always so "kind" to her.

"I'm absolutely devastated. Sending so much love to their family and friends," the 45-year-old added.

And in his own post, fellow New Girl actor, Lamorne Morris, called Reiner "a wonderful man".

Elsewhere, Demi Moore honoured her A Few Good Men director in an emotional message.

"There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michele Reiner. Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally, I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared," the 63-year-old continued. "They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place. My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with their family, friends, and all that are affected by this tragedy."

Other Hollywood celebrities have paid tribute to Reiner and Singer too.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus described the couple as "great American patriots" and "so much fun" to be around, while Jane Fonda remembered how her longtime friends were "always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder".

The legendary actress-activist also revealed that she had seen the pair just two days earlier.

"I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned," she commented.

Reiner and Singer wed in 1989 and also shared son Jake and daughter Romy.

Previously, The Princess Bride filmmaker was married to director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, during their relationship.