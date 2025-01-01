Disney plan live-action Gaston movie

Disney are planning a live-action movie about Beauty and the Beast's Gaston.

The studio are in early development on the project, which sees Dave Callaham writing a script and Michelle Rejwan producing, though no plot details about the story of the iconic villain have yet been explained.

However, sources told Deadline the film will be a new and original version with a new actor, and the story will have "swashbuckling" tones.

There is no director attached for the project yet, and Kate Herron and Briony Redman penned a previous draft script.

Arrogant and ruthless hunter Gaston first appeared in Disney's 1992 animated classic as the main adversary of The Beast who was in love with Belle.

The 2017 live action Beauty and the Beast saw Luke Evans take on the role, and following its box office success a TV series centred on the character was planned, but ultimately scrapped.

The prequel series would have seen Luke reprise his role opposite Josh Gad, who would have returned as LeFou.

The eight-episode series followed the pair as they set off with Tilly - LeFou’s stepsister - after a revelation from her past comes to the fore.

Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said in 2021: "For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers … and provoke a whole new set of questions."

Jonnie Davis, the president of ABC Signature, teased it would be a "spectacular adventure".

He explained: "There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure."

The series was written and to be executive produced by Josh, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, with original music from Alan Menkin.

Jonnie added: "Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime - Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton.

"This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create."