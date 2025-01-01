Sterling K Brown teases Henry Cavill's Voltron remake

Sterling K. Brown has promised Henry Cavill's character "beats a lot of a**" in Voltron.

The 49-year-old actor has signed on for the upcoming 80s sci-fi remake from filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, which is a live action adaptation of the beloved mecha anime show Voltron: Defender of the Universe.

The original show followed the Robot Lions battalion and their teenage pilots, who were trying to defeat the evil King Zarkon.

Cavill is playing the titular hero, with the supporting cast also including Rita Ora, Alba Baptisha, Nathan Jones and more.

Speaking to Collider in a joint interview with Shailene Woodley, Brown told his Paradise co-star: "Do you know Voltron at all?

"It’s these robot lions that come together to form this ultimate defender of the universe, and he’s got this amazing flaming sword, and he beats a lot of a**.”

Brown has remained tight lipped when it comes to any firm details about the plot, joking that his "pinky toe" is at risk if he reveals any spoilers.

He said: "So, I'm in it. We shot in Australia. That's directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who's awesome.

"We’ve got a great cast — some familiar faces, a lot of newcomers, or what have you.

"And I think that's all I can say without them wanting to cut off my pinky toe... It's just the pinky, but I like my pinky toe."

Brown quipped that the film is "about Voltron", while opening up on his own attachment to the original IP.

He told the reporter: "We must be around the same age, because it was a big deal when I was growing up.

"I think it was a Japanese anime first, and then we got the rights for it in St. Louis, and the Koplars, which are based in St. Louis, were the primary distributors of it in the United States.

"I’m from St. Louis, and I went to school with the main producer for the film, Bob Koplar.”

Central Intelligence director Thurber previously promised that the film would “stay true to the iconic elements” that fans love.

In a video message that was shared during VoltCon in November 2024, Thurber - who is co-writing the script with Ellen Shanman - said: “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron.

"In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots.

“We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to … those iconic elements that you love, that I love.”