The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson explains what the Star Wars series’ ‘worst sin’ is

Rian Johnson thinks the Star Wars franchise’s “worst sin” is its inability to change.

The 51-year-old director helmed the controversial 2017 sequel The Last Jedi - which was criticised by some fans for making major changes to the wider series - but Johnson has now argued “handing [Star Wars] with kid gloves” and refusing to let it grow beyond what has come before only damages the franchise in the long run.

During an interview with Polygon, he said: “Having grown up a Star Wars fan, I know that thing where something challenges it, and I know the recoil against that.

“I know how there can be infighting in the world of Star Wars. But I also know that the worst sin is to handle it with kid gloves.

“The worst sin is to be afraid of doing anything that shakes it up. Because every Star Wars movie going back to Empire [Strikes Back] and onward shook the box and rattled fans, and got them angry, and got them fighting, and got them talking about it.

“And then for a lot of them, got them loving it and coming around on it eventually.”

Johnson also compared the religious themes in his latest whodunit Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to the exploration of The Force in The Last Jedi.

The Looper director said the two films “absolutely” convey similar messages about religion and belief “on a couple of different levels”.

He explained: “Anyone who grew up with Star Wars deeply rooted in their childhood — it's almost a cliché to say it feels like a religion.

“That can be used to cut both ways. But for me, there is something very fundamental about it. It's a fundamental myth that we grew up with, from childhood.

“I grew up very Christian, so when I was a kid, I was parsing Star Wars through my faith and through my Christianity. It's all tied up in that. Very naturally, if I'm telling that story, it's going to be filtered through the values I grew up with.”

The filmmaker also drew comparisons between being a self-questioning Christian and being part of a passionate fanbase, and emphasised it was important to learn to accept and account for outside perspectives.

He said: “It’s just like being a Star Wars fan and seeing a twist where you're like, ‘Oh God, that doesn't make me feel great, because that's not what I expected.’

“As a Christian, the world is constantly throwing that at you. It’s just your daily life. Assimilating that is how you grow. That's part of the purpose of both [fandom and religion] — it’s only alive when it's interacting with the world.”

Johnson added: “People who are raised outside of faith sometimes think it's this touchy thing that you have to handle with kid gloves. I grew up very Christian. It was a very personal thing for me. I'm not a believer anymore. I'm no longer a Christian.

“But when I was … You're constantly rattling the box for yourself. You’re constantly being offended by things. But then it's not like that just shuts off [the real world and how it challenges your beliefs].”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates the mysterious death of Monseigneur Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) in a small parish.

The film also stars Josh O’Connor as priest Jud Duplenticy, Jeremy Renner as doctor Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington as lawyer Vera Draven, Daryl McCormack as aspiring politician Cy Draven, Cailee Spaeny as concert cellist Simone Vivane, Glenn Close as devout churchgoer Martha Delacroix, Thomas Haden Church as groundskeeper Samson Holt, Andrew Scott as author Lee Ross and Mila Kunis as police chief Geraldine Scott.