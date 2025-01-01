Brittany Snow sets record straight on plastic surgery rumours

Brittany Snow has debunked rumours suggesting she's had plastic surgery.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram to shut down comments underneath a video by influencer and injector Molly Bailey that featured old and new photos of the Hairspray star, among other female celebrities, and the caption, "We're not anti-aging, we're pro Botox."

In the comments, users claimed that the 39-year-old actress had altered her appearance by going under the knife.

The Hunting Wives star subsequently set the record straight by writing a comment of her own in response to one of the claims.

She clarified that she undergoes aesthetic treatments such as Botox and lasers, but has never had any plastic surgery.

"I've never had any surgery, not one," Snow wrote. "No nose job, (people have told me I needed one! But no), no (work done on the) eyelids, no facelift. Nothing."

She explained that the difference in the before and after pictures can be attributed to her "losing baby weight" in her face as well as "minimal use of Botox and lasers".

She added, "Just for the record," with a heart emoji.

Bailey made a new post about Snow's response and wrote, "There's nothing we love more than a transparent queen and some Botox."

Snow joins a long list of celebrities who have openly spoken about getting Botox injections, which are often used to smooth wrinkles on the face. These include Jennifer Lawrence, Amanda Seyfried, Kim Kardashian, Chloe Sevigny and Linda Evangelista, among others.

During a recent interview with Self, Snow candidly opened up about her "disdain" for her appearance when she was younger.

"All I wanted was someone to tell me what they were doing so that I could do it too," she confessed. "I had so much disdain for my body and I couldn't see myself as a functional, beautiful being. I only saw the things that were wrong with me."