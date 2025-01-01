Madonna and Guy Ritchie reunite for first time in 17 years to support son's art show

Madonna and Guy Ritchie have reunited for the first time in 17 years to support their son Rocco Ritchie.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 25-year-old posted a photo of himself posing with his parents in front of two portraits.

In the accompanying caption, Rocco noted he was thrilled that Madonna and filmmaker Guy had agreed to come and view his artworks together.

"It's obvious why some people might hold judgement against me, I don't blame them," the 25-year-old wrote. "However, I am proud to be who I am, but I'm even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me. The work should speak for itself, that's why the show was called Talk Is Cheap."

A short time later, Madonna also shared a series of snaps showing her at the exhibition.

"Art has a unique way of bringing people together, whether you're in a theater watching a movie, a nightclub dancing to music or at an exhibition gathered around a painting, Art has a magical way of inspiring Human connection," the Hung Up hitmaker declared. "Thank you Rocco for creating this experience with Blood Sweat and Tears. Talk is Cheap - Indeed."

Madonna, 67, and Guy were married from 2000 until their divorce was finalised in December 2008. The pair reached a custody agreement for Rocco and their son David Banda, who they adopted from Malawi, at the time.

However, Madonna and Guy, 57, were involved in a high-profile custody battle in December 2015 when their son declined to leave London and travel to New York to spend the holiday season with his mother.

The case ended up in court, with a judge deciding that the then-teenager would have to abide by the terms of the agreement and go to his mum's house for Christmas.

Talk Is Cheap, an exhibition by Rocco and Tony Cassanelli, is now open to the public at The Painting Room in London.