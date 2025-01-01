John Stamos leads tributes to General Hospital star Anthony Geary

John Stamos has paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former co-star, Anthony Geary.

On Monday, Claudio Gama announced that his husband had died the previous day in Amsterdam, Netherlands amid complications that arose following a scheduled surgical procedure three days earlier. He was 78.

"It was a shock for me and our families and our friends," he told TV Insider. "For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband."

Following the sad news, Stamos took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos of himself and Geary, who played Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years.

"I was only 19 years old on my first job, General Hospital, and Tony could not have been kinder or more welcoming. At that age, everything feels big. He made it feel safe," he wrote. "I was mesmerized by his acting. I would stay after my scenes were finished just to watch him work - not because I had to, but because I wanted to learn. Watching Tony was like watching someone rewrite the rules in real time."

Stamos, who began his career with a role on the show in 1982, went on to credit Geary for changing the face of daytime television.

"The way he committed, the way he listened, the way he elevated everyone around him - I carry that with me still," the Full House star continued. "Thank you, Tony, for your brilliance, your kindness, and for setting the bar so impossibly high. You really stood out. Rest easy, my friend."

In addition, Genie Francis reflected on playing Laura Spencer opposite Geary on General Hospital - with the characters often described as the first TV soap opera "super couple".

"He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind," the 63-year-old posted on Facebook. "Working with him was always exciting. You never knew what might happen. He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life. I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner."

And in a statement, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini noted that the entire cast was "heartbroken" over Geary's passing.

"Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for. His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer's, will live on through the generations of (General Hospital) cast members who have followed in his footsteps. We send our sincerest sympathies to his husband, Claudio, family, and friends. May he rest in peace," he declared.