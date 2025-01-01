Angelina Jolie displays mastectomy scars for first time

Angelina Jolie has publicly displayed her mastectomy scars for the first time.

The Oscar-winning actress underwent a preventative double mastectomy in February 2013 after learning that she had a high risk of developing breast cancer due to the defective BRCA1 gene.

In a preview of a photoshoot for TIME France published on Monday, Angelina is seen posing in a black sweater with her arm draped across her chest.

Speaking to the publication, the Maleficent star explained that she wanted to show her scars in order to make other women who had gone through the same process or battled breast cancer to feel seen.

"I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see other women sharing theirs," she said. "I wanted to join them, knowing that TIME France would share information on breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer."

In addition, Angelina called on health officials to make BRCA1 gene screenings available to all women.

"When I shared my experience in 2013, it was to encourage informed choices," the 50-year-old continued. "Health decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support to make these choices. Access to testing and care should not depend on financial resources or where you live."

In March 2015, Angelina also had an ovary and fallopian tube removed as tests indicated possible signs of early ovarian cancer.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the mother-of-six discussed her new drama, Couture, in which she plays an American filmmaker who travels to Paris for Fashion Week.

"I love this film because it tells a story that goes far beyond the journey of a sick person: it shows life. It was this luminous perspective that touched me and made me want to play this role," she added.