Kevin Bacon fights back tears as he pays tribute to Rob Reiner in emotional video

Kevin Bacon fought back tears as he paid tribute to his A Few Good Men director Rob Reiner in an emotional Instagram video.

The Footloose actor, who starred alongside Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise and Demi Moore in the 1992 military drama, took to Instagram on Monday to recall his experience making the movie with Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife Michele at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"I'm not sure how to do this, but Rob Reiner gave me a job in A Few Good Men sometime in the '90s, I guess it was, and I was over the moon to get that job, because people may or may not know, but This Is Spinal Tap is my all-time favourite movie," he began, referring to Reiner's 1984 rock mockumentary.

"When he called me, I was just so thrilled, but the making of that movie was one of the best experiences that I've ever had on a set," he continued. "He was so fun. And it really comes down from the top. You can set a tone where people feel like we are working hard, but also working hard in a safe and pleasant and fun situation."

Bacon remembered having lunch with Reiner every day, noting that he'd "never done that with a director before or since", and they'd spent time together with Michele and Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick.

"It was a magical time," he added. "So I'm just sending love to everyone who knew him today, because I know that everyone's hurting today."

Meanwhile, Kiefer Sutherland, who worked with Reiner on A Few Good Men and Stand By Me, said in a statement that he will "forever be grateful" to Reiner for giving him an acting opportunity when he was young.

The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin also paid tribute via statements. The House of Cards actress declared that she was "deeply shocked and devastated" by the "truly heartbreaking" incident, while the Homeland actor confessed that he was "howling at the gods every moment" over the "unthinkable tragedy".

Elsewhere, This Is Spinal Tap star Harry Shearer remembered his friend and "great collaborator".

"He was funny, he was smart, he was a mensch. When he came to see the comedy act I was in, and, later, the musical comedy I had co-written, his laugh was uproarious and audible around the block," he wrote on Instagram. "This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy."

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were killed in an apparent double homicide in their Brentwood home. Their 32-year-old son Nick has been arrested in connection with their murders, and he remains in custody.