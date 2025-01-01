Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey set to star in Sunday in the Park with George - report

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are reportedly being lined up to star in a new production of Sunday in the Park with George.

The U.S. actress and the British actor, who most recently appeared together in the Wicked films, are said to be in early discussions to reunite for a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical, Deadline exclusively reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the production would be directed by Marianne Elliott, the multi-award-winning director behind the acclaimed West End and Broadway revival of Company. The show is said to be planned for London in 2027.

The revival would mark Elliott's return to Sondheim's work following her 2018 revival of Company, which starred Bailey alongside Rosalie Craig.

Details of the venue have not been confirmed, although it has been rumoured the production could open at the Barbican Theatre before the venue closes for refurbishment in 2028.

The musical has previously been the subject of speculation, with reports suggesting that Andrew Garfield was at one point attached to a London production, though no further updates emerged.

Bailey would be following in the footsteps of Jake Gyllenhaal, who played the role of Georges Seurat on Broadway in 2017 opposite Annaleigh Ashford.

The reported casting comes weeks after the release of Wicked: For Good on 21 November, which followed the first instalment released in November 2024. In the film adaptations, directed by Jon M. Chu, Grande stars as Glinda, while Bailey plays Prince Fiyero.