Guillermo del Toro welcomes reaction to Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro has been overwhelmed by the reaction to Frankenstein.

The 61-year-old filmmaker wrote and directed the new movie, which is based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley, and Guillermo has confessed to being amazed by the public's response to his project.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director explained: "What is insane for me is the way the audience has reacted. I’ve never in 30 years had this reaction. It’s a massive tidal wave of affection.

"I’ve been getting public and private communications from filmmakers I absolutely adore and worship, that talk about the movie with admiration or with great pride.”

Despite this, Guillermo has actually struggled since the film was released, admitting that it's left a void in his life.

He said: "In the middle of the shoot, and then in releasing the movie, I realised that I was entering the most massive postpartum depression. It feels overwhelming, and it leaves you without a horizon."

Oscar Isaac plays Baron Victor Frankenstein, a surgeon who seeks to create life from death, in the Frankenstein film, and the actor recently admitted that he relished playing an "unhinged" character.

Speaking to Teyana Taylor for Variety, Oscar explained: "I don’t know if I’ve ever got stuck in something.

"I did have a hard time when I went into another project after Frankenstein. It wasn’t until I brought back Victor to talk for a moment that I realised … After Frankenstein, I was playing a character that was quite tight and small; Victor was still in there, angry that he had to be in this tiny little sad man.

"There was something about playing Victor that was very freeing and pleasurable. He is a character that loves pleasure — a bit like Perfidia. There was something about playing somebody so unhinged, with no regard for moral judgement, that it’s this vitalist energy that was really exciting and pleasurable to play. Leaving that was really hard."

Oscar explained that he actually developed his own rituals during the movie shoot.

He said: "I’ve started to add in a ritual. I show up in the morning and do a little ritual just to get my nervous system ready. To thank the ancestors and begin in a place of openness. And then at the end of the day, even more important, I do a little ritual to say, Thank you, body. Thanks for being open, and now you can release. I’ve got kids and stuff to do, so I don’t need your help anymore."