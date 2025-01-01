Jenny McCarthy claims Hollywood stars 'secretly very supportive' of RFK Jr

Jenny McCarthy has claimed Hollywood's stars are "secretly very supportive" of Robert F Kennedy Jr's health policies.

The Masked Singer panellist and anti-vaxxer suggested many celebrities backed the controversial politician, whose Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign had drawn criticism for its anti-scientific claims.

Asked whether she felt other famous people were supportive of 71-year-old Health Secretary, Kennedy Jr's promotion of debunked science - such as drawing a link between prenatal acetaminophen use and disorders such as autism and ADHD - Jenny, 53, did not hold back.

"Secretly very supportive," the autism activist, who had previously been vocal about her conviction that son Evan's autism was caused by early-childhood vaccines, told the Culture Apothecary With Alex Clark podcast.

"I've been mentoring mothers online who DM me still, but also celebrities that have called me and said, 'I don't want to come out. I don't want people to know I have a child on the spectrum. I don't want people to know my schedule. Can you help me?'"

She added she had been bullied after publicly discussing her belief in a connection between autism and vaccines.

"They saw what happened to me. They don't want - who in their right mind after everything that I've kind of (been through) would be like, 'You know, I want to be that next person that gets bullied for so many years'," the former Playboy model said.

"So, there's more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood."