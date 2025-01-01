Nick Reiner charged with first-degree murder of parents

Nick Reiner is set to be charged with the first-degree murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Rob and Michele Reiner's son is accused of killing them in the master bedroom of their Los Angeles home and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder over their deaths.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, said the murders of the high-profile Hollywood director and his wife demanded justice.

"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest film-makers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years Michele Singer Reiner's murder are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken," Hochman said, in a press release announcing the charges.

Nick Reiner, 32, would be held in custody without bail as he underwent medical clearance ahead of a planned court appearance, Hochman said.

The accused killer is alleged to have murdered his parents on Sunday afternoon. The previous evening, witnesses saw him having a "loud" argument with his father at a celebrity holiday party at the Pacific Palisades home of TV host Conan O'Brien, 62.

Nick's sister, Romy Reiner, 28, found their parents' bodies at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Hochman stated Nick will face a "special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife" on his parents.

The attorney added his office had not yet decided whether it would pursue the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the alleged murders.

"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," Hochman said.