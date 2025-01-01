Dick Van Dyke 'didn't sleep' night Rob and Michele Reiner murdered

Dick Van Dyke "didn't sleep" all night after learning Rob and Michele Reiner had been murdered, his wife Arlene revealed.

The Hollywood centenarian's wife, Arlene, shared how their friends' deaths had impacted them.

News of the double murder of high-profile director Rob, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, came one day after Dick's 100th birthday celebrations, with Arlene taking to social media to express her sorrow.

"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Arlene, 54, said in an Instagram video. "I can't not talk about this horrible thing... I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday."

She added the Mary Poppins actor "didn't sleep" and revealed he had "wanted to stay up" in hopes of finding out exactly what had happened.

"We didn't know what happened. It just said, the first reports are two people found in the house," Arlene explained.

She also shared that she had been a fan of Rob's movies, which included hits such as Stand by Me (1986), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992), long before she became friends with him.

"And then Rob and Carl (Reiner, Rob's comedian father) were the first people I ever met with Dick," Arlene, a professional makeup artist, recalled. "Rob and Michele were always together, like Dick and I. And I always felt part of the Reiner family; they always treated me like part of their family. And this is just unbelievable."

Arlene explained she felt torn over how to move forward in the wake of the deaths.

"It's terrible," she continued. "I want to celebrate Dick, I want to keep doing that, but I also want to acknowledge this horrible thing."