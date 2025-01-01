Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks honour Rob and Michele Reiner: 'We will miss them forever'

Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks have paid a heartfelt tribute to late friends and collaborators, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The acclaimed actor-director, 78, and his photographer-producer wife, 68, were found dead at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman, announced on Monday that the couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, had been charged with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Following the tragic news, Rob and Michele's closest friends - including When Harry Met Sally... star Crystal and high school friend Brooks - released a joint statement to The Associated Press in which they honoured the pair's contributions to the entertainment industry and society.

"Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller. There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to 'mockumentary' to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films," they commented. "His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant."

Actor Martin Short, comedian Larry David, writer Alan Zweibel, composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, and director Barry Levinson also signed the message.

To conclude, the group praised Rob and Michele's commitment to promoting social causes.

"Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens... They were a special force together - dynamic, unselfish and inspiring," the statement continued, before ending with a quote from the 1946 Christmas feature, It's a Wonderful Life. "We were their friends, and we will miss them forever. 'Each man's life touches so many other lives, and when he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?' You have no idea."

Reiner and Singer wed in 1989 and also shared son Jake and daughter Romy.

Previously, The Princess Bride filmmaker was married to director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, during their relationship.

Reiner also helmed 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, 1985's The Sure Thing, 1986's Stand by Me, 1990's Misery, and 1992's A Few Good Men.

He released his final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in September.