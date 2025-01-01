Keira Knightley has only watched Love Actually once

Keira Knightley has only ever seen Love Actually once.

The 40-year-old star played Juliet in the 2003 Christmas rom-com but explained that she doesn't watch the festive staple back because she finds it "weird" seeing herself on screen.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, Keira said: "I have (only seen it once), yeah, if you're in it. I mean, it would be weird if – I was watching my own, yeah.

"I've seen it once."

Keira explained how she was at a loss when asked to quote a line from the Richard Curtis film because she has a "delete button" in her head that makes her forget scenes she has acted.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress said: "Somebody wanted me to say (a line from the film), but I hadn't seen it. So, I was like, I don't know what you're talking about! I realised that there's whole languages that are going on. It's actually quoting me at me, but I don't realise that.

"That's the problem. I've definitely got a delete button in my head for every single line that I've ever said in any film that I've ever done. Literally, as soon as I've done the scene, it's gone. Even if I had to redo the scene, I've got to relearn it.

"So when people kind of come over and they get a very particular look on their face when they're obviously quoting me. I get the look, but I have no idea what the line is."

Keira – the daughter of actor Will Knightley and playwright Sharman Macdonald - also recalled how she was allowed to start acting by her parents as a result of her dyslexia.

She recalled: "Apparently, I was three when I first asked for my agent. My mum is a writer and she was an actress and my dad was an actor. So I think there were agents always crying the house. And then I was like, well, I want one. Why's everyone else got an agent? I don't have an agent."

The Bend It Like Beckham star continued: "I'm dyslexic. So the school said to my parents... I couldn't read at all. And they said, you need a carrot to dangle in front of her. What does she want? And they said, she wants an agent.

"And they were like okay, well, get her one. And then so basically, I was allowed to act.

"I was only allowed to go up for parts if my school work improved. So I had to practice reading every single day and it was literally dangled in front of me. And if it ever dropped, then I wasn't allowed to audition and I wasn't allowed to play roles."

Dish from Waitrose is available on all podcast providers.