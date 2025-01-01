Release of Rob Reiner's final film on pause following his death

The release of Rob Reiner's last film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, is reportedly on hold following his tragic death.

Plans to release the third and final Spinal Tap mockumentary film are currently on pause for now, according to Variety.

Sources told the publication that executives at the U.S. distributor Bleecker Street have put the project on hold until "the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family".

The concert film was announced in October, a month after the release of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and was set to be released in cinemas and on IMAX in 2026, although an exact release date was not specified.

The film will once again star Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls, members of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap.

In honour of the group's iconic hit Stonehenge, they staged a concert at the historic English heritage site to conclude the rock mockumentary trilogy with a bang. Shania Twain, Eric Clapton and Josh Groban will make guest appearances.

The actors filmed the gig, the first-ever rock show recorded at Stonehenge, in August, and many thought it would feature in Spinal Tap II. However, it was later revealed that the footage had been filmed for the upcoming concert movie.

Reiner, who directed all three Spinal Tap films, beginning with 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, also appeared in the previous two movies as documentarian Marty DiBergi. It is not clear if he will make a posthumous on-screen appearance in The Final Finale.

He had completed the film before he died, according to IMDb.

The director, best known for films like Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, was killed alongside his wife inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Their son Nick, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.