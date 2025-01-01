Stephen King was 'emotionally wrecked' watching Stand by Me for first time

Famed writer Stephen King has recalled uncharacteristically hugging late director Rob Reiner after seeing his 1986 movie Stand by Me.

In an essay for The New York Times on Tuesday, the Carrie and It author recalled Reiner showing him a rough cut of the coming-of-age film, based on his 1982 novella The Body, which "remains the only nakedly autobiographical story I've ever done".

King shared that he was "emotionally wrecked" by the film when he saw it in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 1985.

"When the movie was over, I thanked Rob and surprised the hell out of myself by giving him a hug. I'm not ordinarily a hugging man, and I don't think he was used to getting them. He stiffened, muttered something about being glad I liked it, and we both stepped away," he wrote.

"I apparently wasn't done feeling my feelings. I went into the nearest men's bathroom and sat in a stall until I got myself under control. Nostalgia can be dangerous when it's up close. I don't exactly know what I mean by that, but it feels true."

When Reiner asked King for notes, the author replied that he had none, adding, "I had just let the whole thing wash over me. I marvelled at what a good story the truth could make in the right hands."

The 78-year-old horror legend went on to insist that he was "equally delighted" with Reiner's 1990 adaptation of his book Misery and their participation in a political documentary.

"But all that still pales for me when I watch (River Phoenix's character) Chris Chambers say to the weeping (Wil Wheaton's character) Gordie Lachance: 'You're gonna be a great writer someday,'" he concluded. "That weeping boy was me. It was Rob Reiner who put it on the screen."

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Their son Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.