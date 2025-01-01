Snoop Dogg to headline NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show

Snoop Dogg has been tapped to headline the halftime show during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper will entertain the crowd during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings American football game, which will be streamed live on Netflix from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Christmas Day.

The musician, real name Calvin Broadus, has promised to bring his chart-topping tracks, holiday spirit, and a diverse roster of special guests to audiences around the world, according to a press release.

"NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?" the avid football fan said in a statement. "We're servin' up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."

In a festive announcement video, narrated by legendary funk icon George Clinton, Snoop teased, "We're about to light up Christmas in a real way. Come on in," as he held up a snow globe containing a miniature of the stadium and the Netflix logo.

Snoop, who has dubbed his performance Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party, follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé, who headlined Netflix's first NFL Christmas Day halftime show last year.

"Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler," added Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer. "We're uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show. As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We're ready to drop it like it's hot with this holiday celebration!"

The broadcast will begin at 4:30pm ET on 25 December.