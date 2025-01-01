Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez joke about reading negative reviews: 'You want to die!'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez have bonded over "wanting to die" when they read negative reviews of their work.

In a discussion for The Los Angeles Times' The Envelope 2025 roundtable alongside Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, Emily Blunt, and Elle Fanning, the Hollywood actresses were asked how they deal with "rough" feedback.

"I try to never read anything about myself, full stop, ever. Period," declared Paltrow, while Lopez asked, "Wait, not anything about yourself? Ever? Period? Because I don't read reviews of my films either, but people will bring it to you it when it's good and you're like, 'Oh, nice.' But there's other things they'll bring you..."

Paltrow, 53, admitted she sometimes will "come upon" reviews.

"And you want to die," the Kiss of the Spider Woman star sighed, with the Marty Supreme actress agreeing: "Want to die. Like when someone forwards you a link to something really horrible about yourself, and they're like, 'Oh, this is bulls**t.' I do try to avoid (that kind of stuff). I deleted Instagram."

Accordingly, Lopez noted that she feels the need to "cleanse" her social media accounts "every once in a while".

Elsewhere in the chat, the On the Floor hitmaker reflected on how she has been able to juggle public interest in her personal life with pursuing various music and screen projects.

"From the very beginning, for whatever reason, I've been a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity. And it's hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me.' Then all of a sudden they do," the 56-year-old mused. "And then they don't again. Even from when I was very young, I would always say, 'I know who I am. I'm a good person. I know what I'm doing. People wouldn't hire me if I wasn't good at what I do.' I was always affirming myself and keeping my feet on the ground."