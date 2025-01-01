Samara Weaving expecting first baby

Samara Weaving is going to be a mum.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Australian actress revealed that she and her husband, writer Jimmy Warden, are expecting their first child.

Amid a series of images showing her getting ready to do press for her new movie, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Samara included several snaps of her growing baby bump.

"Ready or Not: Here I Come," she wrote in the caption.

Samara didn't divulge any further details about her pregnancy, such as the baby's sex or due date.

However, the Azrael star was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Sexiest pregnant lady ever," exclaimed Sarah Michelle Gellar, while Rose Byrne wrote, "Congrats beauty!!"

And Annabelle Wallace gushed: "What a BEAUTY!!!!!!!"

Samara and Jimmy met on the set of the 2017 slasher film, The Babysitter, and married in 2019.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old starred in Jimmy's directorial debut, Borderline.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is scheduled to open in cinemas in April 2026.