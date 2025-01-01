Corey Feldman claims he was 'the first one' to think Rob Reiner was killed by his son

Corey Feldman has claimed that he was "actually the first one" who thought late director Rob Reiner was allegedly killed by his son.

The Stand By Me filmmaker, 78, and his photographer wife Michele, 70, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday, and their 32-year-old son Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

During an appearance on the ABC News special, The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy, Reiner's Stand By Me star Feldman claimed that he instantly connected Nick to the tragedy.

"As we watched the news unfold, I was actually the first one who said, 'I think it was his son,'" the 54-year-old said on Tuesday night. "It's awful. It's the worst thing I could imagine... Accepting the fact that this could have happened in his home from his own son, it sent shivers and chills down all of us."

Feldman was a child star when he appeared in the 1986 coming-of-age film alongside Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell and Kiefer Sutherland.

The Goonies actor, who has experience with drug addiction himself, also divulged his thoughts on Nick's battle with drugs, which inspired the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie.

"When you grow up living around drug addiction and alcoholism, it's a lot easier to accept it and process it when it comes to your own family," he shared. "When we don't understand the plight of our friends and family, and we don't understand what a slippery slope addiction is, it's hard to have empathy for it."

Remembering his response when he heard the news, Feldman added, "All I could think is, 'Oh my God, there's no way this could have happened to my friend.'"

Nick was arrested on Sunday night and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, as well as the "special allegation" that he used a "dangerous and deadly weapon", a knife.